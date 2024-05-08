Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 08 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock closed at ₹9.77 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹10.25. The high and low for the day were both ₹10.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹5504.36 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹12.29 and ₹3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,653,644 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹9.77 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹10.25 & ₹10.25 yesterday to end at ₹9.77. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend