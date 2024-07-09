Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17.01 and closed at ₹16.99 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹17.19, while the low was ₹16.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹8790.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13, and the 52-week low was ₹4.31. The BSE volume for the day was 10,328,647 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.99 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.19 & ₹16.25 yesterday to end at ₹16.99. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.