Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Rattan India opened at ₹10.75 and closed at ₹10.25. The stock reached a high of ₹10.76 and a low of ₹10.3. The market capitalization stood at 5778.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was recorded at ₹12.29, while the 52-week low was at ₹3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 4,314,580 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST
