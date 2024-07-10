Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹16.35 and closed at ₹16.37 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹17.18, while the low was ₹16.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹9209.73 crore. The 52-week high and low prices for the stock are ₹21.13 and ₹4.31 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 10,853,680 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at ₹17.24. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 239.41% to ₹17.24, outperforming the Nifty index, which rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.87%
|3 Months
|75.07%
|6 Months
|57.25%
|YTD
|90.44%
|1 Year
|239.41%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.18 & ₹16.35 yesterday to end at ₹16.37. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.