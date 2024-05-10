Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went up today, 10 May 2024, by 4.93 %. The stock closed at 10.76 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.29 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Stock Price Today

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at 11.29 and closed at 10.76 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 11.29, while the low was 11. The market capitalization stood at 6062.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 12.29 and 3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1846087 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹10.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 11.29 & 11 yesterday to end at 10.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

