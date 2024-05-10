Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹11.29 and closed at ₹10.76 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹11.29, while the low was ₹11. The market capitalization stood at 6062.85 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹12.29 and ₹3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1846087 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST
Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹10.76 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹11.29 & ₹11 yesterday to end at ₹10.76. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend