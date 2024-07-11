Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17.25 and closed at ₹17.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹17.37 and the low was ₹16.40. The market capitalization stood at ₹9016.41 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹21.13 and ₹4.31 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5731168 shares traded.
11 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹17.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.37 & ₹16.4 yesterday to end at ₹16.79. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.