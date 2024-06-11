Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹16.29 and closed at ₹17.14 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both ₹16.29. The market capitalization stood at ₹8747.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹21.13 and ₹3.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 888,316 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price dropped by 4.96% to reach ₹16.29, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. PTC India is declining, but Rattanindia Enterprises, Reliance Power, and Nava are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.29% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|75.35
|0.6
|0.8
|94.85
|37.56
|10415.4
|Reliance Power
|28.05
|1.98
|7.59
|34.35
|13.8
|11267.6
|Rattan India Power
|16.29
|-0.85
|-4.96
|21.13
|3.96
|8747.9
|Nava
|620.45
|19.95
|3.32
|610.0
|289.3
|9002.77
|PTC India
|203.65
|-0.15
|-0.07
|254.65
|104.55
|6028.21
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.29 & ₹16.29 yesterday to end at ₹17.14. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend