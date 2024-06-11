Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went down today, 11 Jun 2024, by -4.96 %. The stock closed at 17.14 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.29 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at 16.29 and closed at 17.14 on the last trading day. The high and low for the day were both 16.29. The market capitalization stood at 8747.9 crore. The 52-week high and low were 21.13 and 3.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 888,316 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:14 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price dropped by 4.96% to reach 16.29, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. PTC India is declining, but Rattanindia Enterprises, Reliance Power, and Nava are seeing an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.26% and 0.29% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rattanindia Enterprises75.350.60.894.8537.5610415.4
Reliance Power28.051.987.5934.3513.811267.6
Rattan India Power16.29-0.85-4.9621.133.968747.9
Nava620.4519.953.32610.0289.39002.77
PTC India203.65-0.15-0.07254.65104.556028.21
11 Jun 2024, 10:16 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:57 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price dropped by 4.96% to 16.29, while its peers are experiencing mixed results. Rattanindia Enterprises is declining, but Reliance Power, Nava, and PTC India are witnessing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.05% and 0.03% respectively.

11 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹17.14 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.29 & 16.29 yesterday to end at 17.14. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

