Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17, reached a high of ₹17.04, and a low of ₹16.47 before closing at ₹16.79. The market capitalization was ₹8882.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13 and the low was ₹4.31. The BSE volume for the day was 5832205 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
12 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.79 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.04 & ₹16.47 yesterday to end at ₹16.54. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.