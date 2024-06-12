Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 16.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at 16 and closed at 16.29 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 17.1, while the low was 15.56. The market capitalization stood at 9182.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 21.13 and 3.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,196,239 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 10:10 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price has increased by 4.97% to reach 17.1, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Reliance Power, Rattanindia Enterprises, Nava, and PTC India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.45% and 0.52% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Reliance Power30.852.187.634.3513.812392.36
Rattanindia Enterprises77.472.443.2594.8537.5610708.44
Rattan India Power17.10.814.9721.133.969182.88
Nava655.63.750.58672.1289.39512.8
PTC India215.49.74.72254.65104.556376.02
12 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17.1 & 15.56 yesterday to end at 16.29. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

