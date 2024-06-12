Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹16 and closed at ₹16.29 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹17.1, while the low was ₹15.56. The market capitalization stood at ₹9182.88 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹21.13 and ₹3.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 19,196,239 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price has increased by 4.97% to reach ₹17.1, following the positive trend of its industry peers including Reliance Power, Rattanindia Enterprises, Nava, and PTC India. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.45% and 0.52% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Reliance Power
|30.85
|2.18
|7.6
|34.35
|13.8
|12392.36
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|77.47
|2.44
|3.25
|94.85
|37.56
|10708.44
|Rattan India Power
|17.1
|0.81
|4.97
|21.13
|3.96
|9182.88
|Nava
|655.6
|3.75
|0.58
|672.1
|289.3
|9512.8
|PTC India
|215.4
|9.7
|4.72
|254.65
|104.55
|6376.02
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.1 & ₹15.56 yesterday to end at ₹16.29. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend