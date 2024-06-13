Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 16.29 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.1 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock closed at 16.29, up from an open price of 16, with a high of 17.1 and a low of 15.56. The market capitalization stands at 9182.88 crore. The 52-week high is 21.13 and the 52-week low is 3.96. On the BSE, the trading volume was 22,793,189 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 17.1 & 15.56 yesterday to end at 16.29. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

