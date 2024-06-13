Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock closed at ₹16.29, up from an open price of ₹16, with a high of ₹17.1 and a low of ₹15.56. The market capitalization stands at ₹9182.88 crore. The 52-week high is ₹21.13 and the 52-week low is ₹3.96. On the BSE, the trading volume was 22,793,189 shares.
13 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.29 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.1 & ₹15.56 yesterday to end at ₹16.29. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend