Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 13 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today : On the last day, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹11.52 and closed at ₹11.29. The high for the day was ₹11.85, while the low was ₹10.73. The market capitalization stood at ₹6186.36 crore. The 52-week high was ₹12.29 and the low was ₹3.03. The BSE volume was 21,144,688 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The share price of Rattan India has dropped by -2.17% to ₹11.27 today. However, over the past year, Rattan India's shares have seen a significant increase of 260.94% to reach ₹11.27. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|21.58%
|3 Months
|3.46%
|6 Months
|35.88%
|YTD
|28.33%
|1 Year
|260.94%
The stock traded in the range of ₹11.85 & ₹10.73 yesterday to end at ₹11.29. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
