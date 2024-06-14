Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17.95 and closed at ₹17.1. The high and low prices for the day were both ₹17.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹9639.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹21.13 and ₹3.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7528205 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
14 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹17.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.95 & ₹17.95 yesterday to end at ₹17.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend