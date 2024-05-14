Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹11.69 and closed at ₹11.52 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹11.69, while the low was ₹11.04. The market capitalization stood at ₹6009.15 crore. The 52-week high was ₹12.29 and the 52-week low was ₹3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 17,580,506 shares traded.
Today, Rattan India's share price dropped by 0.98% to reach ₹11.08, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. SG Mart is declining, but Nava, PTC India, and QUALITY RO-MT are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.06% and 0.11% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|501.2
|5.55
|1.12
|543.0
|222.3
|7272.44
|PTC India
|214.95
|2.75
|1.3
|254.65
|91.25
|6362.7
|Rattan India Power
|11.08
|-0.11
|-0.98
|12.29
|3.03
|5950.08
|SG Mart
|438.0
|-7.15
|-1.61
|627.72
|52.5
|4885.45
|QUALITY RO-MT
|63.42
|0.18
|0.28
|74.1
|16.5
|3828.0
The share price of Rattan India has increased by 1.79% and is currently trading at ₹11.39. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 250.00% to ₹11.39. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|12.56%
|3 Months
|4.67%
|6 Months
|20.43%
|YTD
|24.44%
|1 Year
|250.0%
The stock traded in the range of ₹11.69 & ₹11.04 yesterday to end at ₹11.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
