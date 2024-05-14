Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 14 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went down today, 14 May 2024, by -2.86 %. The stock closed at 11.52 per share. The stock is currently trading at 11.19 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Stock Price Today

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at 11.69 and closed at 11.52 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 11.69, while the low was 11.04. The market capitalization stood at 6009.15 crore. The 52-week high was 12.29 and the 52-week low was 3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 17,580,506 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:12 AM IST Rattan India Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:50 AM IST Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rattan India's share price dropped by 0.98% to reach 11.08, while its peer companies are showing mixed results. SG Mart is declining, but Nava, PTC India, and QUALITY RO-MT are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.06% and 0.11% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nava501.25.551.12543.0222.37272.44
PTC India214.952.751.3254.6591.256362.7
Rattan India Power11.08-0.11-0.9812.293.035950.08
SG Mart438.0-7.15-1.61627.7252.54885.45
QUALITY RO-MT63.420.180.2874.116.53828.0
14 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Rattan India has increased by 1.79% and is currently trading at 11.39. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 250.00% to 11.39. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.14% to 22,104.05 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week12.56%
3 Months4.67%
6 Months20.43%
YTD24.44%
1 Year250.0%
14 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹11.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 11.69 & 11.04 yesterday to end at 11.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.