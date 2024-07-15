Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock price closed at ₹16.54 on the last trading day, with an open price of ₹16.55. The stock reached a high of ₹16.67 and a low of ₹16.2 during the day. The market capitalization stands at ₹8715.68 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹21.13 and a 52-week low of ₹4.31. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5756837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at ₹16.34. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 241.68% to reach ₹16.34. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.42%
|3 Months
|70.06%
|6 Months
|49.59%
|YTD
|80.33%
|1 Year
|241.68%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.67 & ₹16.2 yesterday to end at ₹16.23. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.