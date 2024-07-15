Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 15 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went down today, 15 Jul 2024, by -1.87 %. The stock closed at 16.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.23 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock price closed at 16.54 on the last trading day, with an open price of 16.55. The stock reached a high of 16.67 and a low of 16.2 during the day. The market capitalization stands at 8715.68 crore, with a 52-week high of 21.13 and a 52-week low of 4.31. The BSE trading volume for the day was 5756837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 0.68% and is currently trading at 16.34. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 241.68% to reach 16.34. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.24% to 24,502.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.42%
3 Months70.06%
6 Months49.59%
YTD80.33%
1 Year241.68%
15 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.54 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.67 & 16.2 yesterday to end at 16.23. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

