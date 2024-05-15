Active Stocks
Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India closed today at ₹12.04, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹11.47

12 min read . Updated: 15 May 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India stock price went up today, 15 May 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 11.47 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.04 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Highlights Premium
Rattan India Share Price Highlights

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Rattan India's stock opened at 11.34 and closed at 11.19. The high for the day was 11.55, while the low was 10.76. The market capitalization stood at 6159.51 crore. The 52-week high was 12.29 and the 52-week low was 3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 17,383,661 shares traded.

15 May 2024, 08:02:11 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:36:38 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was -84.20%. Analysts estimate that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years will be 0.00%.

15 May 2024, 07:00:16 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has shown a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 cr, which is 3.70% higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:00:04 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 4.97% to reach 12.04, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart is experiencing a decline, Nava, PTC India, and QUALITY RO-MT, the other peers of Rattan India, are performing well. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nava523.017.03.36543.0222.37588.76
PTC India220.555.252.44254.6591.256528.46
Rattan India Power12.040.574.9712.293.036465.61
SG Mart438.25-5.95-1.34627.7252.54888.24
QUALITY RO-MT69.43.04.5274.116.54188.95
15 May 2024, 05:37:42 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power stock reached a low of 11.45 and a high of 12.04 on the current trading day.

15 May 2024, 03:49:42 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India closed today at ₹12.04, up 4.97% from yesterday's ₹11.47

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India share price closed the day at 12.04 - a 4.97% higher than the previous closing price.

15 May 2024, 03:33:53 PM IST

15 May 2024, 03:02:14 PM IST

15 May 2024, 02:55:35 PM IST

15 May 2024, 01:02:38 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:27:45 PM IST

15 May 2024, 12:25:27 PM IST

15 May 2024, 11:18:42 AM IST

15 May 2024, 10:13:16 AM IST

15 May 2024, 09:17:55 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The price of Rattan India shares has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at 11.52. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 263.49% to 11.52, while the Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.1%
3 Months10.42%
6 Months23.12%
YTD27.22%
1 Year263.49%
15 May 2024, 08:02:24 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹11.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 11.55 & 10.76 yesterday to end at 11.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

