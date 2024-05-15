Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India closed today at 12.04, up 4.97% from yesterday's 11.47

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹11.34 and closed at ₹11.19. The high for the day was ₹11.55, while the low was ₹10.76. The market capitalization stood at ₹6159.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹12.29 and the 52-week low was ₹3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 17,383,661 shares traded.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was -84.20%. Analysts estimate that the ROE for the current and upcoming fiscal years will be 0.00%.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has shown a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 cr, which is 3.70% higher than the revenue from the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a growth of �% in revenue and �% in profit for the upcoming quarter.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 4.97% to reach ₹12.04, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart is experiencing a decline, Nava, PTC India, and QUALITY RO-MT, the other peers of Rattan India, are performing well. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.08% and -0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|523.0
|17.0
|3.36
|543.0
|222.3
|7588.76
|PTC India
|220.55
|5.25
|2.44
|254.65
|91.25
|6528.46
|Rattan India Power
|12.04
|0.57
|4.97
|12.29
|3.03
|6465.61
|SG Mart
|438.25
|-5.95
|-1.34
|627.72
|52.5
|4888.24
|QUALITY RO-MT
|69.4
|3.0
|4.52
|74.1
|16.5
|4188.95
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power stock reached a low of ₹11.45 and a high of ₹12.04 on the current trading day.
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹12.04 - a 4.97% higher than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|11.00
|10 Days
|10.18
|20 Days
|9.50
|50 Days
|9.31
|100 Days
|9.77
|300 Days
|8.34
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Power stock had a low of ₹11.45 and a high of ₹12.04 on the current trading day.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|11.00
|10 Days
|10.18
|20 Days
|9.50
|50 Days
|9.31
|100 Days
|9.77
|300 Days
|8.34
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 4.88% to reach ₹12.03, outperforming its peers. SG Mart is experiencing a decline, while Nava, PTC India, and QUALITY RO-MT are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are moving by 0.13% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|513.0
|7.0
|1.38
|543.0
|222.3
|7443.66
|PTC India
|223.45
|8.15
|3.79
|254.65
|91.25
|6614.31
|Rattan India Power
|12.03
|0.56
|4.88
|12.29
|3.03
|6460.24
|SG Mart
|438.0
|-6.2
|-1.4
|627.72
|52.5
|4885.45
|QUALITY RO-MT
|68.66
|2.26
|3.4
|74.1
|16.5
|4144.28
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's shares surged by 4.97% to reach ₹12.04, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart's shares are declining, Nava, PTC India, and QUALITY RO-MT are experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.22%.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|514.25
|8.25
|1.63
|543.0
|222.3
|7461.8
|PTC India
|221.0
|5.7
|2.65
|254.65
|91.25
|6541.78
|Rattan India Power
|12.04
|0.57
|4.97
|12.29
|3.03
|6465.61
|SG Mart
|441.0
|-3.2
|-0.72
|627.72
|52.5
|4918.91
|QUALITY RO-MT
|69.72
|3.32
|5.0
|74.1
|16.5
|4208.26
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The price of Rattan India shares has increased by 0.44% and is currently trading at ₹11.52. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 263.49% to ₹11.52, while the Nifty has risen by 20.76% to 22217.85 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.1%
|3 Months
|10.42%
|6 Months
|23.12%
|YTD
|27.22%
|1 Year
|263.49%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹11.55 & ₹10.76 yesterday to end at ₹11.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
