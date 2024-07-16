Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 16 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹16.24 and closed at ₹16.23 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹16.59 and the low was ₹15.66. The market cap stands at ₹8715.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.13 and the 52-week low is ₹4.31. The BSE volume for the day was 8,533,893 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.23 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.59 & ₹15.66 yesterday to end at ₹16.23. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.