Active Stocks
Thu May 16 2024 15:58:00
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 165.90 0.18%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 936.35 -1.15%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 811.90 -1.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 431.25 0.79%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 312.55 -0.78%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India closed today at 12.64, up 4.98% from yesterday's 12.04
BackBack

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India closed today at ₹12.64, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹12.04

12 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 12.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 12.64 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Highlights Premium
Rattan India Share Price Highlights

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Rattan India opened at 11.68 and closed at 11.47. The stock reached a high of 12.04 and a low of 11.45. The market capitalization stood at 6465.61 crore. The 52-week high was at 12.29 and the low was at 3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 60945894 shares traded.

Disclaimer

16 May 2024, 08:03:17 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:32:27 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was -84.20%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% for both.

16 May 2024, 07:11:36 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has seen a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 cr, which is 3.70% higher than the previous fiscal year. Predictions show a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:03:58 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 4.98% to reach 12.64, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. SG Mart and QUALITY RO-MT are declining, whereas Nava and PTC India are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nava532.29.11.74543.0222.37722.26
PTC India224.54.952.25254.6591.256645.39
Rattan India Power12.640.64.9812.293.036787.81
SG Mart437.85-4.1-0.93627.7252.54883.78
QUALITY RO-MT67.18-2.22-3.274.116.54054.95
16 May 2024, 05:37:09 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of 12.28 and a high of 12.64 during the current day's trading session.

16 May 2024, 03:53:01 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India closed today at ₹12.64, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹12.04

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India share price closed the day at 12.64 - a 4.98% higher than the previous closing price.

16 May 2024, 03:36:02 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 02:56:09 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:55:02 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days11.25
10 Days10.40
20 Days9.62
50 Days9.33
100 Days9.79
300 Days8.38
16 May 2024, 01:03:58 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Power stock's low price for the day was 12.28 and the high price was 12.64.

16 May 2024, 12:27:10 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days11.25
10 Days10.40
20 Days9.62
50 Days9.33
100 Days9.79
300 Days8.38
16 May 2024, 12:20:35 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 11:14:42 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price increased by 4.9% to reach 12.63, outperforming its peers. QUALITY RO-MT is declining, but Nava, PTC India, and SG Mart are all experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.21% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nava528.455.351.02543.0222.37667.84
PTC India223.253.71.69254.6591.256608.39
Rattan India Power12.630.594.912.293.036782.44
SG Mart443.01.050.24627.7252.54941.22
QUALITY RO-MT67.37-2.03-2.9374.116.54066.42
16 May 2024, 10:11:38 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 09:59:39 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price increased by 4.98% to reach 12.64, outperforming its peers. Nava, SG Mart, and QUALITY RO-MT are experiencing losses, while PTC India, another peer, is seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.27% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nava523.0-0.1-0.02543.0222.37588.76
PTC India222.12.551.16254.6591.256574.34
Rattan India Power12.640.64.9812.293.036787.81
SG Mart439.9-2.05-0.46627.7252.54906.64
QUALITY RO-MT67.99-1.41-2.0374.116.54103.84
16 May 2024, 09:15:50 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.41% and is currently trading at 12.45. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 280.95% to reach 12.45, while Nifty has seen a 20.66% increase to reach 22200.55 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.09%
3 Months10.88%
6 Months23.08%
YTD33.33%
1 Year280.95%
16 May 2024, 08:08:03 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹11.47 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 12.04 & 11.45 yesterday to end at 11.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue