Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India closed today at 12.64, up 4.98% from yesterday's 12.04

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : On the last day, Rattan India opened at ₹11.68 and closed at ₹11.47. The stock reached a high of ₹12.04 and a low of ₹11.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹6465.61 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹12.29 and the low was at ₹3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 60945894 shares traded.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) in the last fiscal year was -84.20%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% for both.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has seen a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 cr, which is 3.70% higher than the previous fiscal year. Predictions show a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 4.98% to reach ₹12.64, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. SG Mart and QUALITY RO-MT are declining, whereas Nava and PTC India are seeing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|532.2
|9.1
|1.74
|543.0
|222.3
|7722.26
|PTC India
|224.5
|4.95
|2.25
|254.65
|91.25
|6645.39
|Rattan India Power
|12.64
|0.6
|4.98
|12.29
|3.03
|6787.81
|SG Mart
|437.85
|-4.1
|-0.93
|627.72
|52.5
|4883.78
|QUALITY RO-MT
|67.18
|-2.22
|-3.2
|74.1
|16.5
|4054.95
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹12.28 and a high of ₹12.64 during the current day's trading session.
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹12.64 - a 4.98% higher than the previous closing price.
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|11.25
|10 Days
|10.40
|20 Days
|9.62
|50 Days
|9.33
|100 Days
|9.79
|300 Days
|8.38
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Power stock's low price for the day was ₹12.28 and the high price was ₹12.64.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price increased by 4.9% to reach ₹12.63, outperforming its peers. QUALITY RO-MT is declining, but Nava, PTC India, and SG Mart are all experiencing growth. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.13% and -0.21% respectively.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price increased by 4.98% to reach ₹12.64, outperforming its peers. Nava, SG Mart, and QUALITY RO-MT are experiencing losses, while PTC India, another peer, is seeing gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.19% and 0.27% respectively.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.41% and is currently trading at ₹12.45. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 280.95% to reach ₹12.45, while Nifty has seen a 20.66% increase to reach 22200.55 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.09%
|3 Months
|10.88%
|6 Months
|23.08%
|YTD
|33.33%
|1 Year
|280.95%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹12.04 & ₹11.45 yesterday to end at ₹11.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
