Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India closed today at ₹13.27, up 4.98% from yesterday's ₹12.64

12 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 4.98 %. The stock closed at 12.64 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.27 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Highlights Premium
Rattan India Share Price Highlights

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India's stock opened at 12.28 and closed at 12.04 on the last day. The high for the day was 12.64, while the low was 12.28. The market capitalization stood at 6787.81 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at 12.29 and the low at 3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 65,912,921 shares traded.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:05:25 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:35:00 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Return metrics and efficiency

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99% and its return on investment was -84.20%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.

17 May 2024, 07:00:12 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Financial performance

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has experienced a significant decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 cr, representing a 3.70% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:00:57 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price increased by 4.98% to reach 13.27, outperforming its peers. While Nava's stock is declining, peers such as PTC India, SG Mart, and QUALITY RO-MT are experiencing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Nava499.3-32.75-6.16543.0222.37244.87
PTC India226.551.80.8254.6591.256706.07
Rattan India Power13.270.634.9812.643.037126.13
SG Mart436.02.50.58627.7252.54863.14
QUALITY RO-MT68.541.121.6674.116.54137.04
17 May 2024, 05:37:40 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power stock traded at a low of 12.92 and a high of 13.27 on the current day.

17 May 2024, 03:56:58 PM IST

17 May 2024, 03:32:15 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 03:03:46 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 03:02:48 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days11.50
10 Days10.68
20 Days9.77
50 Days9.37
100 Days9.82
300 Days8.41
17 May 2024, 01:00:40 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:23:18 PM IST

17 May 2024, 12:20:00 PM IST

17 May 2024, 11:11:00 AM IST

17 May 2024, 10:10:03 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:55:05 AM IST

17 May 2024, 09:21:31 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.40% and is currently trading at 13.07. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 300.00% to reach 13.07. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.53%
3 Months15.18%
6 Months24.14%
YTD40.0%
1 Year300.0%
17 May 2024, 08:08:52 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹12.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 12.64 & 12.28 yesterday to end at 12.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

