Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India closed today at 13.27, up 4.98% from yesterday's 12.64

Rattan India Share Price Highlights : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹12.28 and closed at ₹12.04 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹12.64, while the low was ₹12.28. The market capitalization stood at ₹6787.81 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹12.29 and the low at ₹3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 65,912,921 shares traded.
Disclaimer
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India's ROE in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99% and its return on investment was -84.20%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are both 0.00%.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India has experienced a significant decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 cr, representing a 3.70% growth compared to the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price increased by 4.98% to reach ₹13.27, outperforming its peers. While Nava's stock is declining, peers such as PTC India, SG Mart, and QUALITY RO-MT are experiencing growth. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|499.3
|-32.75
|-6.16
|543.0
|222.3
|7244.87
|PTC India
|226.55
|1.8
|0.8
|254.65
|91.25
|6706.07
|Rattan India Power
|13.27
|0.63
|4.98
|12.64
|3.03
|7126.13
|SG Mart
|436.0
|2.5
|0.58
|627.72
|52.5
|4863.14
|QUALITY RO-MT
|68.54
|1.12
|1.66
|74.1
|16.5
|4137.04
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India Power stock traded at a low of ₹12.92 and a high of ₹13.27 on the current day.
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹13.27 - a 4.98% higher than the previous closing price.
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|11.50
|10 Days
|10.68
|20 Days
|9.77
|50 Days
|9.37
|100 Days
|9.82
|300 Days
|8.41
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Power stock reached a low price of ₹12.92 and a high price of ₹13.27 on the current trading day.
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|11.50
|10 Days
|10.68
|20 Days
|9.77
|50 Days
|9.37
|100 Days
|9.82
|300 Days
|8.41
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India's stock price increased by 4.98% today, reaching ₹13.27, while its industry counterparts are showing a mixed performance. Nava and SG Mart are experiencing a decline, whereas PTC India and QUALITY RO-MT are witnessing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have seen a rise of 0.2% and 0.3% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|515.0
|-17.05
|-3.2
|543.0
|222.3
|7472.68
|PTC India
|225.55
|0.8
|0.36
|254.65
|91.25
|6676.47
|Rattan India Power
|13.27
|0.63
|4.98
|12.64
|3.03
|7126.13
|SG Mart
|426.05
|-7.45
|-1.72
|627.72
|52.5
|4752.16
|QUALITY RO-MT
|67.54
|0.12
|0.18
|74.1
|16.5
|4076.68
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 4.98% to reach ₹13.27, outperforming its peers. While Nava, SG Mart, and QUALITY RO-MT are experiencing declines, PTC India, another peer, is seeing an increase. In comparison, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by -0.2% and -0.06% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Nava
|514.3
|-17.75
|-3.34
|543.0
|222.3
|7462.53
|PTC India
|226.75
|2.0
|0.89
|254.65
|91.25
|6711.99
|Rattan India Power
|13.27
|0.63
|4.98
|12.29
|3.03
|7126.13
|SG Mart
|428.0
|-5.5
|-1.27
|627.72
|52.5
|4773.91
|QUALITY RO-MT
|66.79
|-0.63
|-0.93
|74.1
|16.5
|4031.41
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.40% and is currently trading at ₹13.07. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 300.00% to reach ₹13.07. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.53%
|3 Months
|15.18%
|6 Months
|24.14%
|YTD
|40.0%
|1 Year
|300.0%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹12.64 & ₹12.28 yesterday to end at ₹12.04. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!