Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India opened at ₹16.25 and closed at ₹16.23. The stock reached a high of ₹16.45 and a low of ₹16.06. The market capitalization stood at 8640.5 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.13 and the 52-week low is ₹4.34. The BSE volume for the day was 3,419,370 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has decreased by 0.50% and is currently trading at ₹16.01. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have increased by 246.02% to ₹16.01. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.87% to 24,613.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.13%
|3 Months
|66.18%
|6 Months
|55.46%
|YTD
|78.78%
|1 Year
|246.02%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.45 & ₹16.06 yesterday to end at ₹16.09. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.