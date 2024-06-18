Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 18 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened and closed at ₹17.95 on the last trading day, with a high of ₹18.84 and a low of ₹17.4. The market capitalization stood at ₹10,117.28 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹21.13 and ₹3.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,875,406 shares traded.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 2.97% and is currently trading at ₹19.40. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 358.29% to ₹19.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.11% to 23,465.60 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.39%
|3 Months
|107.35%
|6 Months
|97.79%
|YTD
|108.78%
|1 Year
|358.29%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.84 & ₹17.4 yesterday to end at ₹17.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend