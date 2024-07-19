Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India opened at ₹16 and closed at ₹16.09. The stock reached a high of ₹16.08 and a low of ₹15.57. The market capitalization stood at 8474.03 crores. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13 and the 52-week low was ₹4.34. The BSE volume for the day was 5,445,813 shares traded.
19 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.09 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.08 & ₹15.57 yesterday to end at ₹15.78. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.