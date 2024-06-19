Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹19.08 and closed at ₹18.84 with a high of ₹19.78 and a low of ₹18.84. The market capitalization stood at ₹10192.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13 and the 52-week low was ₹3.96. The BSE volume for the day was 19,648,653 shares traded.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price dropped by 4.48% to reach ₹18.13, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and PTC India are declining, whereas Nava is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are at 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|KPI Green Energy
|1809.9
|-11.35
|-0.62
|2109.25
|427.37
|10910.55
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|77.94
|-0.92
|-1.17
|94.85
|37.56
|10773.41
|Rattan India Power
|18.13
|-0.85
|-4.48
|21.13
|3.96
|9736.0
|Nava
|705.15
|7.9
|1.13
|700.0
|303.65
|10231.77
|PTC India
|208.15
|-2.65
|-1.26
|254.65
|106.83
|6161.41
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has dropped by -3.58% and is currently trading at ₹18.30. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have increased by 357.11% to ₹18.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.94%
|3 Months
|119.53%
|6 Months
|102.89%
|YTD
|110.78%
|1 Year
|357.11%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.78 & ₹18.84 yesterday to end at ₹18.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend