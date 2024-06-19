Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 19 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 19 Jun 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 18.84 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.98 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at 19.08 and closed at 18.84 with a high of 19.78 and a low of 18.84. The market capitalization stood at 10192.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 21.13 and the 52-week low was 3.96. The BSE volume for the day was 19,648,653 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jun 2024, 09:55 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price dropped by 4.48% to reach 18.13, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed performance. KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and PTC India are declining, whereas Nava is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are at 0.11% and 0.27%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KPI Green Energy1809.9-11.35-0.622109.25427.3710910.55
Rattanindia Enterprises77.94-0.92-1.1794.8537.5610773.41
Rattan India Power18.13-0.85-4.4821.133.969736.0
Nava705.157.91.13700.0303.6510231.77
PTC India208.15-2.65-1.26254.65106.836161.41
19 Jun 2024, 09:21 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has dropped by -3.58% and is currently trading at 18.30. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have increased by 357.11% to 18.30. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 25.61% to 23557.90 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.94%
3 Months119.53%
6 Months102.89%
YTD110.78%
1 Year357.11%
19 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹18.84 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 19.78 & 18.84 yesterday to end at 18.84. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

