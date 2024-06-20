Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹19.05 and closed at ₹18.98 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹19.1, while the low was ₹18.04. The market capitalization stands at ₹9,709.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.13 and the 52-week low is ₹3.96. The BSE volume for the day was 10,979,487 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price dropped by 1.83% to reach ₹17.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Nava is declining, whereas KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and PTC India are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.07% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|KPI Green Energy
|1808.5
|12.4
|0.69
|2109.25
|427.37
|10902.11
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|81.86
|1.66
|2.07
|94.85
|37.56
|11315.26
|Rattan India Power
|17.75
|-0.33
|-1.83
|21.13
|3.96
|9531.94
|Nava
|723.0
|-0.25
|-0.03
|728.0
|303.65
|10490.78
|PTC India
|207.0
|0.25
|0.12
|254.65
|106.83
|6127.37
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has decreased by -3.32% and is currently trading at ₹17.48. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have increased by 346.17% to ₹17.48. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.38% to 23,586.15 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.27%
|3 Months
|107.98%
|6 Months
|103.03%
|YTD
|100.78%
|1 Year
|346.17%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.1 & ₹18.04 yesterday to end at ₹18.98. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.