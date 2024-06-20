Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 20 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went down today, 20 Jun 2024, by -4.74 %. The stock closed at 18.98 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.08 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at 19.05 and closed at 18.98 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 19.1, while the low was 18.04. The market capitalization stands at 9,709.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 21.13 and the 52-week low is 3.96. The BSE volume for the day was 10,979,487 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Jun 2024, 09:51 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price dropped by 1.83% to reach 17.75, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Nava is declining, whereas KPI Green Energy, Rattanindia Enterprises, and PTC India are all seeing an increase in their stock prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.07% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
KPI Green Energy1808.512.40.692109.25427.3710902.11
Rattanindia Enterprises81.861.662.0794.8537.5611315.26
Rattan India Power17.75-0.33-1.8321.133.969531.94
Nava723.0-0.25-0.03728.0303.6510490.78
PTC India207.00.250.12254.65106.836127.37
20 Jun 2024, 09:22 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has decreased by -3.32% and is currently trading at 17.48. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have increased by 346.17% to 17.48. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 25.38% to 23,586.15 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.27%
3 Months107.98%
6 Months103.03%
YTD100.78%
1 Year346.17%
20 Jun 2024, 08:06 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹18.98 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 19.1 & 18.04 yesterday to end at 18.98. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.