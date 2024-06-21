Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 21 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹18.25 and closed at ₹18.08 with a high of ₹18.65 and a low of ₹17.3. The market capitalization stood at ₹9811.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13 and the low was ₹3.96. The BSE trading volume for the day was 7,006,644 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
21 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹18.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.65 & ₹17.3 yesterday to end at ₹18.08. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend