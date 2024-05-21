Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹13.93 and closed at ₹13.27. The high and low prices for the day were both ₹13.93. The market capitalization stood at ₹7480.56 crore. The 52-week high was ₹13.27, and the low was ₹3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 5039262 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.09% today, reaching ₹14.36. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 346.77% to ₹14.36. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|23.66%
|3 Months
|27.87%
|6 Months
|30.05%
|YTD
|53.89%
|1 Year
|346.77%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.93 & ₹13.93 yesterday to end at ₹13.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
