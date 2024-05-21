Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 21 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 4.97 %. The stock closed at 13.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.93 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at 13.93 and closed at 13.27. The high and low prices for the day were both 13.93. The market capitalization stood at 7480.56 crore. The 52-week high was 13.27, and the low was 3.03. The BSE volume for the day was 5039262 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:21 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.09% today, reaching 14.36. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 346.77% to 14.36. In comparison, the Nifty has risen by 22.87% to 22502.00 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week23.66%
3 Months27.87%
6 Months30.05%
YTD53.89%
1 Year346.77%
21 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹13.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 13.93 & 13.93 yesterday to end at 13.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

