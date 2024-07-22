Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -3.68 %. The stock closed at 15.78 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.2 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock on the last day had an open price of 15.76 and a close price of 15.78. The high for the day was 15.76, while the low was 15.1. The market capitalization stood at 8162.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 21.13 and 4.34 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9563171 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹15.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.76 & 15.1 yesterday to end at 15.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.