Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹15.76 and a close price of ₹15.78. The high for the day was ₹15.76, while the low was ₹15.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹8162.56 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹21.13 and ₹4.34 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9563171 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
22 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹15.78 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.76 & ₹15.1 yesterday to end at ₹15.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.