LIVE UPDATES

Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 22 May 2024

6 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:03 PM IST
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -4.95 %. The stock closed at 13.93 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.24 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at 14.25 and closed at 13.93 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 14.58 and the low was 13.24. The market capitalization stood at 7110.02 crore. The 52-week high and low were 13.27 and 3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 72,111,213 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:03:56 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Power stock reached a low of 13.15 and a high of 13.90 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:22:45 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:20:04 PM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days12.67
10 Days11.84
20 Days10.45
50 Days9.55
100 Days9.93
300 Days8.54
22 May 2024, 11:12:07 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 3.32% to reach 13.68, outperforming its peers which are experiencing mixed results. While PTC India and SG Mart are declining, Rattanindia Enterprises and Nava, on the other hand, are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.17% and 0.15% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rattanindia Enterprises76.520.040.0594.8537.0110577.13
Nava506.756.91.38543.0235.07352.97
Rattan India Power13.680.443.3214.583.037346.3
PTC India227.7-0.5-0.22254.6592.136740.11
SG Mart421.1-1.35-0.32627.7257.964696.95
22 May 2024, 10:10:00 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live:

22 May 2024, 09:54:25 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Rattan India dropped by 0.45% to reach 13.18, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Rattanindia Enterprises and PTC India are declining, whereas Nava and SG Mart are showing positive growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.14% and 0% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Rattanindia Enterprises76.17-0.31-0.4194.8537.0110528.75
Nava508.158.31.66543.0235.07373.29
Rattan India Power13.18-0.06-0.4514.583.037077.8
PTC India226.45-1.75-0.77254.6592.136703.11
SG Mart424.01.550.37627.7257.964729.3
22 May 2024, 09:16:30 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.47% today, reaching 13.70. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 331.15%, also reaching 13.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.85%
3 Months25.51%
6 Months36.27%
YTD46.11%
1 Year331.15%
22 May 2024, 08:01:25 AM IST

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹13.93 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 14.58 & 13.24 yesterday to end at 13.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

