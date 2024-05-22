Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 22 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹14.25 and closed at ₹13.93 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹14.58 and the low was ₹13.24. The market capitalization stood at ₹7110.02 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹13.27 and ₹3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 72,111,213 shares traded.
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: Rattan India Power stock reached a low of ₹13.15 and a high of ₹13.90 on the current day.
Rattan India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|12.67
|10 Days
|11.84
|20 Days
|10.45
|50 Days
|9.55
|100 Days
|9.93
|300 Days
|8.54
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 3.32% to reach ₹13.68, outperforming its peers which are experiencing mixed results. While PTC India and SG Mart are declining, Rattanindia Enterprises and Nava, on the other hand, are showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.17% and 0.15% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|76.52
|0.04
|0.05
|94.85
|37.01
|10577.13
|Nava
|506.75
|6.9
|1.38
|543.0
|235.0
|7352.97
|Rattan India Power
|13.68
|0.44
|3.32
|14.58
|3.03
|7346.3
|PTC India
|227.7
|-0.5
|-0.22
|254.65
|92.13
|6740.11
|SG Mart
|421.1
|-1.35
|-0.32
|627.72
|57.96
|4696.95
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Today, the share price of Rattan India dropped by 0.45% to reach ₹13.18, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed performance. Rattanindia Enterprises and PTC India are declining, whereas Nava and SG Mart are showing positive growth. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are relatively stable, with changes of 0.14% and 0% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Rattanindia Enterprises
|76.17
|-0.31
|-0.41
|94.85
|37.01
|10528.75
|Nava
|508.15
|8.3
|1.66
|543.0
|235.0
|7373.29
|Rattan India Power
|13.18
|-0.06
|-0.45
|14.58
|3.03
|7077.8
|PTC India
|226.45
|-1.75
|-0.77
|254.65
|92.13
|6703.11
|SG Mart
|424.0
|1.55
|0.37
|627.72
|57.96
|4729.3
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 3.47% today, reaching ₹13.70. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 331.15%, also reaching ₹13.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.01% to 22529.05 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.85%
|3 Months
|25.51%
|6 Months
|36.27%
|YTD
|46.11%
|1 Year
|331.15%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14.58 & ₹13.24 yesterday to end at ₹13.93. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
