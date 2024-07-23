Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock price showed an increase on the last day, opening at ₹14.9 and closing at ₹15.2. The high for the day was ₹15.82, while the low was ₹14.55. The market cap stood at ₹8286.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹21.13 and ₹4.34 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,319,544 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 2.20% and is currently trading at ₹15.77. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 211.72% to ₹15.77. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.93%
|3 Months
|58.61%
|6 Months
|47.66%
|YTD
|71.44%
|1 Year
|211.72%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.82 & ₹14.55 yesterday to end at ₹15.43. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.