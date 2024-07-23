Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 23 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 23 Jul 2024, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 15.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 15.43 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock price showed an increase on the last day, opening at 14.9 and closing at 15.2. The high for the day was 15.82, while the low was 14.55. The market cap stood at 8286.07 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 21.13 and 4.34 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 6,319,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 2.20% and is currently trading at 15.77. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 211.72% to 15.77. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.93%
3 Months58.61%
6 Months47.66%
YTD71.44%
1 Year211.72%
23 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹15.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 15.82 & 14.55 yesterday to end at 15.43. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

