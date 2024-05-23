Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock price fluctuated during the day, opening at ₹13.37, reaching a high of ₹13.9, and closing at ₹13.24. The stock's low for the day was ₹13.15. The market capitalization for Rattan India stands at ₹7426.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹14.58 and the 52-week low is ₹3.03. The BSE volume for Rattan India was 43,315,442 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Rattan India has increased by 4.99% and is currently trading at ₹14.52. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 336.51% to reach ₹14.52. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.58%
|3 Months
|32.55%
|6 Months
|49.46%
|YTD
|52.78%
|1 Year
|336.51%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹13.9 & ₹13.15 yesterday to end at ₹13.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend