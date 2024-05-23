Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 23 May 2024, by 4.46 %. The stock closed at 13.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 13.83 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock price fluctuated during the day, opening at 13.37, reaching a high of 13.9, and closing at 13.24. The stock's low for the day was 13.15. The market capitalization for Rattan India stands at 7426.86 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 14.58 and the 52-week low is 3.03. The BSE volume for Rattan India was 43,315,442 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:18 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock price of Rattan India has increased by 4.99% and is currently trading at 14.52. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 336.51% to reach 14.52. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.39% to 22597.80 in the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.58%
3 Months32.55%
6 Months49.46%
YTD52.78%
1 Year336.51%
23 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹13.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 13.9 & 13.15 yesterday to end at 13.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

