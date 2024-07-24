Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹15.79 and closed at ₹15.43 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹15.92, while the low was ₹14.75. The market capitalization stands at ₹8194.78 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹21.13 and ₹4.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7,818,597 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹15.43 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.92 & ₹14.75 yesterday to end at ₹15.26. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.