Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went down today, 24 Jun 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 18.27 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.19 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day, opening at 18.3 and closing at 18.27. The high for the day was 18.44, while the low was 18. The market capitalization stood at 9768.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 21.13 and 3.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,970,047 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jun 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 0.88% and is currently trading at 18.35. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 291.18% to reach 18.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.91% to 23,501.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months92.79%
6 Months98.8%
YTD102.11%
1 Year291.18%
24 Jun 2024, 08:00 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹18.27 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 18.44 & 18 yesterday to end at 18.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

