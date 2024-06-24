Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 24 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock price showed a slight decrease on the last day, opening at ₹18.3 and closing at ₹18.27. The high for the day was ₹18.44, while the low was ₹18. The market capitalization stood at ₹9768.22 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹21.13 and ₹3.96 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,970,047 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 0.88% and is currently trading at ₹18.35. Over the past year, Rattan India's shares have surged by 291.18% to reach ₹18.35. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.91% to 23,501.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.62%
|3 Months
|92.79%
|6 Months
|98.8%
|YTD
|102.11%
|1 Year
|291.18%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.44 & ₹18 yesterday to end at ₹18.27. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend