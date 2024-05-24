Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹14.52 and closed at ₹13.83 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹14.52, while the low was ₹14.46. The market capitalization stands at ₹7797.39 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹14.58 and ₹3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 25,901,768 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
24 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹13.83 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹14.52 & ₹14.46 yesterday to end at ₹13.83. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend