Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹15.2 and closed at ₹15.26 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹16.02, while the low was ₹15.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹8602.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13, and the 52-week low was ₹4.67. The BSE volume for the day was 5998438 shares traded.
25 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹15.26 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.02 & ₹15.2 yesterday to end at ₹16.02. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.