Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹18.27 and closed at ₹18.19. The high for the day was ₹18.45, while the low was ₹17.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹9671.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13, and the 52-week low was ₹3.96. The BSE volume for the day was 9,203,915 shares traded.
25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹18.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.45 & ₹17.75 yesterday to end at ₹18.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend