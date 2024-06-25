Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went down today, 25 Jun 2024, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 18.19 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.01 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at 18.27 and closed at 18.19. The high for the day was 18.45, while the low was 17.75. The market capitalization stood at 9671.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 21.13, and the 52-week low was 3.96. The BSE volume for the day was 9,203,915 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹18.19 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 18.45 & 17.75 yesterday to end at 18.19. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

