Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹16.44 and closed at ₹16.02 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹16.82, while the lowest was ₹16.12. The market capitalization stood at ₹9032.52 crore. The 52-week high was ₹21.13 and the low was ₹4.67. The BSE volume for the day was 6440221 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.99% and is currently trading at ₹17.66. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have gained 243.06%, reaching ₹17.66. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.53%
|3 Months
|78.43%
|6 Months
|64.8%
|YTD
|86.78%
|1 Year
|243.06%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.82 & ₹16.12 yesterday to end at ₹16.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend