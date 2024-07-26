Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 16.02 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16.82 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at 16.44 and closed at 16.02 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 16.82, while the lowest was 16.12. The market capitalization stood at 9032.52 crore. The 52-week high was 21.13 and the low was 4.67. The BSE volume for the day was 6440221 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 4.99% and is currently trading at 17.66. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have gained 243.06%, reaching 17.66. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.53%
3 Months78.43%
6 Months64.8%
YTD86.78%
1 Year243.06%
26 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16.82 & 16.12 yesterday to end at 16.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

