Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 26 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹18.06 and closed at ₹18.01. The high for the day was ₹18.37, while the low was ₹17.97. The market capitalization stood at ₹9671.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹21.13, and the 52-week low was ₹4.31. The BSE volume for the day was 6,460,845 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹18.01 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.37 & ₹17.97 yesterday to end at ₹18.01. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend