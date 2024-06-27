Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 27 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹18.02, reached a high of ₹18.1, and closed at ₹18.01. The low for the day was ₹17.5. The market capitalization stood at ₹9451.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹21.13 and ₹4.31, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 4,923,880 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 1.99% and is currently trading at ₹17.95. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 248.51% to ₹17.95, whereas the Nifty rose by 27.70% to 23868.80 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.6%
|3 Months
|97.94%
|6 Months
|93.41%
|YTD
|95.56%
|1 Year
|248.51%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.1 & ₹17.5 yesterday to end at ₹18.01. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.