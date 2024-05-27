Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹14.9 and closed at ₹14.52 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹15.24, while the low was ₹14.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹8184.04 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹15.24 and ₹3.03 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 24,690,313 shares traded.
27 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹14.52 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹15.24 & ₹14.9 yesterday to end at ₹14.52. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend