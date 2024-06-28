Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17.51 and closed at ₹17.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹18.05, while the low was ₹16.76. The market capitalization stands at ₹9107.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹21.13 and the 52-week low is ₹4.31. The BSE volume for the day was 12,032,732 shares traded.
28 Jun 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹17.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.05 & ₹16.76 yesterday to end at ₹17.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.