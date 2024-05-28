Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹15.85 and closed at ₹15.24. The high for the day was ₹16, while the low was ₹15.8. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹8592.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹15.24 and ₹3.03 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 30,658,166 shares.
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 5.00% and is currently trading at ₹16.80. Over the past year, Rattan India's share price has surged by 411.29% to ₹16.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|14.44%
|3 Months
|50.03%
|6 Months
|63.4%
|YTD
|76.11%
|1 Year
|411.29%
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16 & ₹15.8 yesterday to end at ₹15.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend