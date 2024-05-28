Hello User
Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 15.24 per share. The stock is currently trading at 16 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Rattan India's stock opened at 15.85 and closed at 15.24. The high for the day was 16, while the low was 15.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 8592.17 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 15.24 and 3.03 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 30,658,166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The share price of Rattan India has increased by 5.00% and is currently trading at 16.80. Over the past year, Rattan India's share price has surged by 411.29% to 16.80. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week14.44%
3 Months50.03%
6 Months63.4%
YTD76.11%
1 Year411.29%
28 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹15.24 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 16 & 15.8 yesterday to end at 15.24. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

