Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:23 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 8.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.25 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Stock Price Today

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at 8.89 and closed at 8.81 on the last day. The high for the day was 9.25 and the low was 8.82. The market capitalization stood at 4967.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 12.29 and 3.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,609,553 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

29 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8.78
10 Days8.82
20 Days8.85
50 Days9.44
100 Days9.67
300 Days8.05
29 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India closed at ₹8.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9.25 & 8.82 yesterday to end at 8.81. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

