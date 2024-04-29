Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹8.89 and closed at ₹8.81 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹9.25 and the low was ₹8.82. The market capitalization stood at ₹4967.35 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹12.29 and ₹3.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 3,609,553 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.78
|10 Days
|8.82
|20 Days
|8.85
|50 Days
|9.44
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.05
The stock traded in the range of ₹9.25 & ₹8.82 yesterday to end at ₹8.81. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
