Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹17.66 and closed at ₹16.82. The high for the day was ₹17.66, while the low was ₹16.72. The market capitalization stood at ₹9064.74 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹21.13 and ₹4.67 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,205,080 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.66 & ₹16.72 yesterday to end at ₹16.88. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend