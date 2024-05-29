Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : Rattan India's stock opened at ₹16.8 and closed at the same price on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹16.8, while the low was ₹15.26. The market capitalization stood at ₹9021.78 crore. The 52-week high was ₹16 and the low was ₹3.12. The BSE volume for the day was 56,286,141 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹16.8 & ₹15.26 yesterday to end at ₹16. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend