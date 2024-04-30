Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India closed today at ₹9.19, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹9.25

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock closed at ₹8.81 on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹8.89. The stock reached a high of ₹9.25 and a low of ₹8.82 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹4967.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹12.29 and ₹3.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,238,977 shares traded.
Rattan India share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.
Rattan India share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Rattan India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was -84.20%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be 0.00% in both the current and upcoming fiscal year.
Rattan India share price Live : Financial performance
Rattan India has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 crore, which is 3.70% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers
The share price of Rattan India has dropped by 0.65% today to reach ₹9.19, following the trend of its industry counterparts. PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|224.5
|-4.0
|-1.75
|254.65
|91.25
|6645.39
|SG Mart
|459.75
|-2.9
|-0.63
|627.72
|43.94
|5128.05
|Rattan India Power
|9.19
|-0.06
|-0.65
|12.29
|3.03
|4935.13
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|64.0
|-2.4
|-3.61
|71.58
|16.5
|3863.0
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|189.55
|-1.2
|-0.63
|237.2
|89.8
|2866.97
Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range
Rattan India Power stock reached a low of ₹9 and a high of ₹9.6 on the current day.
Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹9.19 - a 0.65% lower than the previous closing price.
Rattan India Live Updates
Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.78
|10 Days
|8.82
|20 Days
|8.85
|50 Days
|9.44
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.06
Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Rattan India Live Updates
Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 1.84% to reach ₹9.42, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart and GMR Power & Urban Infra saw a decline, PTC India and Gujarat Industries Power Company experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains of 0.24% and 0.3% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|229.95
|1.45
|0.63
|254.65
|91.25
|6806.71
|SG Mart
|462.0
|-0.65
|-0.14
|627.72
|43.94
|5153.15
|Rattan India Power
|9.42
|0.17
|1.84
|12.29
|3.03
|5058.64
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|64.79
|-1.61
|-2.42
|71.58
|16.5
|3910.69
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|191.05
|0.3
|0.16
|237.2
|89.8
|2889.65
Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis
The Rattan India stock has increased by 2.70% today, trading at ₹9.50. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 192.06% to reach ₹9.50, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|-17.16%
|6 Months
|27.78%
|YTD
|2.22%
|1 Year
|192.06%
Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹8.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹9.25 & ₹8.82 yesterday to end at ₹8.81. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
