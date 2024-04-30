Hello User
Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India closed today at 9.19, down -0.65% from yesterday's 9.25

10 min read . 30 Apr 2024 Trade
Livemint

Rattan India stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 9.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 9.19 per share. Investors should monitor Rattan India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Rattan India Stock Price Today

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock closed at 8.81 on the last day of trading, with an open price of 8.89. The stock reached a high of 9.25 and a low of 8.82 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 4967.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 12.29 and 3.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,238,977 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST Rattan India share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:34 PM IST Rattan India share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Rattan India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was -84.20%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be 0.00% in both the current and upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:07 PM IST Rattan India share price Live : Financial performance

Rattan India has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 crore, which is 3.70% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:00 PM IST Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Rattan India has dropped by 0.65% today to reach 9.19, following the trend of its industry counterparts. PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
PTC India224.5-4.0-1.75254.6591.256645.39
SG Mart459.75-2.9-0.63627.7243.945128.05
Rattan India Power9.19-0.06-0.6512.293.034935.13
GMR Power & Urban Infra64.0-2.4-3.6171.5816.53863.0
Gujarat Industries Power Company189.55-1.2-0.63237.289.82866.97
30 Apr 2024, 05:30 PM IST Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Power stock reached a low of 9 and a high of 9.6 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 03:48 PM IST Rattan India share price Today :Rattan India closed today at ₹9.19, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹9.25

Rattan India share price closed the day at 9.19 - a 0.65% lower than the previous closing price.

30 Apr 2024, 03:34 PM IST Rattan India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:00 PM IST Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days8.78
10 Days8.82
20 Days8.85
50 Days9.44
100 Days9.67
300 Days8.06
30 Apr 2024, 02:57 PM IST Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish

30 Apr 2024, 01:03 PM IST Rattan India Power share price live: Today's Price range

Rattan India Power stock traded at a low of 9 and a high of 9.6 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:21 PM IST Rattan India Short Term and Long Term Trends

30 Apr 2024, 12:20 PM IST Rattan India share price live: Simple Moving Average

30 Apr 2024, 11:16 AM IST Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rattan India's stock price remains unchanged at 9.25, while its competitors like PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.44% and 0.39%, respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 10:15 AM IST Rattan India Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:51 AM IST Rattan India share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 1.84% to reach 9.42, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart and GMR Power & Urban Infra saw a decline, PTC India and Gujarat Industries Power Company experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains of 0.24% and 0.3% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 09:19 AM IST Rattan India share price live: Price Analysis

The Rattan India stock has increased by 2.70% today, trading at 9.50. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 192.06% to reach 9.50, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months-17.16%
6 Months27.78%
YTD2.22%
1 Year192.06%
30 Apr 2024, 08:03 AM IST Rattan India share price Live :Rattan India closed at ₹8.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 9.25 & 8.82 yesterday to end at 8.81. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend

