Rattan India share price Today Live Updates : Rattan India closed today at 9.19, down -0.65% from yesterday's 9.25

Rattan India Share Price Today : Rattan India's stock closed at ₹8.81 on the last day of trading, with an open price of ₹8.89. The stock reached a high of ₹9.25 and a low of ₹8.82 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹4967.35 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹12.29 and ₹3.01 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 5,238,977 shares traded.
Rattan India has a 0.03% MF holding & 2.04% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 0.76% in december to 2.04% in march quarter.
Rattan India's return on equity (ROE) in the most recent fiscal year was -99999.99%. The return on investment (ROI) for the same period was -84.20%. Analysts predict that the ROE will be 0.00% in both the current and upcoming fiscal year.
Rattan India has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 22.13% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 33506.23 crore, which is 3.70% higher than the revenue in the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to see a growth in revenue and profit for the upcoming quarter.
The share price of Rattan India has dropped by 0.65% today to reach ₹9.19, following the trend of its industry counterparts. PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company are also experiencing declines today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|224.5
|-4.0
|-1.75
|254.65
|91.25
|6645.39
|SG Mart
|459.75
|-2.9
|-0.63
|627.72
|43.94
|5128.05
|Rattan India Power
|9.19
|-0.06
|-0.65
|12.29
|3.03
|4935.13
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|64.0
|-2.4
|-3.61
|71.58
|16.5
|3863.0
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|189.55
|-1.2
|-0.63
|237.2
|89.8
|2866.97
Rattan India Power stock reached a low of ₹9 and a high of ₹9.6 on the current day.
Rattan India share price closed the day at ₹9.19 - a 0.65% lower than the previous closing price.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|8.78
|10 Days
|8.82
|20 Days
|8.85
|50 Days
|9.44
|100 Days
|9.67
|300 Days
|8.06
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Rattan India share is Bullish and long term trend is Moderately Bearish
Rattan India Power stock traded at a low of ₹9 and a high of ₹9.6 on the current day.
Today, Rattan India's stock price remains unchanged at ₹9.25, while its competitors like PTC India, SG Mart, GMR Power & Urban Infra, and Gujarat Industries Power Company are experiencing losses. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both down by 0.44% and 0.39%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|226.9
|-1.6
|-0.7
|254.65
|91.25
|6716.43
|SG Mart
|460.05
|-2.6
|-0.56
|627.72
|43.94
|5131.4
|Rattan India Power
|9.25
|0.0
|0.0
|12.29
|3.03
|4967.35
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|65.06
|-1.34
|-2.02
|71.58
|16.5
|3926.99
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|188.95
|-1.8
|-0.94
|237.2
|89.8
|2857.89
Today, Rattan India's stock price rose by 1.84% to reach ₹9.42, outperforming its peers. While SG Mart and GMR Power & Urban Infra saw a decline, PTC India and Gujarat Industries Power Company experienced an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex also showed slight gains of 0.24% and 0.3% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|PTC India
|229.95
|1.45
|0.63
|254.65
|91.25
|6806.71
|SG Mart
|462.0
|-0.65
|-0.14
|627.72
|43.94
|5153.15
|Rattan India Power
|9.42
|0.17
|1.84
|12.29
|3.03
|5058.64
|GMR Power & Urban Infra
|64.79
|-1.61
|-2.42
|71.58
|16.5
|3910.69
|Gujarat Industries Power Company
|191.05
|0.3
|0.16
|237.2
|89.8
|2889.65
The Rattan India stock has increased by 2.70% today, trading at ₹9.50. Over the past year, Rattan India shares have surged by 192.06% to reach ₹9.50, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.77% to 22643.40 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|-17.16%
|6 Months
|27.78%
|YTD
|2.22%
|1 Year
|192.06%
The stock traded in the range of ₹9.25 & ₹8.82 yesterday to end at ₹8.81. The stock is displaying strong indications of a trend reversal following a downtrend
