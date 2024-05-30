Rattan India Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Rattan India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Rattan India's stock opened at ₹16.6 and closed at ₹16.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹17.64, while the lowest was ₹16.06. The market capitalization stood at ₹9472.87 crore. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹16.8, and the low at ₹3.12. The BSE volume for the day was 36,834,334 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
30 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: Rattan India closed at ₹16.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Rattan India Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.64 & ₹16.06 yesterday to end at ₹16.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend